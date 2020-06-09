SteepCoin Market Cap Reaches $18,439.02 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $18,439.02 and approximately $15.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000593 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

