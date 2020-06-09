Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $35.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STOK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 2,107 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $57,268.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,268.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $37,387.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,116.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,972 shares of company stock worth $846,656 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

NASDAQ:STOK traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 126,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,731. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $812.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.