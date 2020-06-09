StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $562,377.51 and approximately $156.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,903,103,267 coins and its circulating supply is 16,489,908,913 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Crex24, BiteBTC, Graviex, CoinExchange, Coindeal and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

