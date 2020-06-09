SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUOPY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.78.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $663.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

