Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.43. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 7,863,084 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. Burrage Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

