Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Trading Down 8.2%

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s share price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $3.01, approximately 840,106 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 313,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards.

