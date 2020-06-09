Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Shares Gap Up to $0.39

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.39. Superconductor Technologies shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 7,316,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

About Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.