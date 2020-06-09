Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Receives $3.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley downgraded Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 520,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,214. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.68 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 14.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.