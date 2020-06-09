Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.24. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.74. 559,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $347,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,858.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,570,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 379,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 217,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

