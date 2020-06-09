Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $4.61. 510,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.59 million. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. Research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 38.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 188,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

