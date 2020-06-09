SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get SVMK alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SVMK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SVMK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 19,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,767. SVMK has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $27,908.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $32,445.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,384 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,684. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SVMK by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SVMK by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,225,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 66,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SVMK by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after buying an additional 131,120 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SVMK by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.