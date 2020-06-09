Swarm Price Reaches $0.0094 on Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $734,984.13 and approximately $2,360.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swarm Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

