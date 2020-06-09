Swift Run Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,862 shares during the period. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C accounts for 5.4% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Swift Run Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.31. 1,171,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,374,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $86,586,344.60. Insiders bought a total of 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755 over the last 90 days.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $40.00 to $39.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

