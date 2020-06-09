Swift Run Capital Management LLC Invests $7.70 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 123,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,000. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 10.9% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Swift Run Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1,412.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,346. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

