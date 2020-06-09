Swift Run Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,238,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,251. New Residential Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

In other New Residential Investment news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,812. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.