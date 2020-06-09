Swift Run Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,676,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,289,938. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

