Swift Run Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. HCA Healthcare comprises about 0.9% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after buying an additional 57,171 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.00. 2,589,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,289. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.94.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.