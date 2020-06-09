Swift Run Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,438,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,455,461. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $207.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.