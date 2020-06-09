Swift Run Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,153 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 89,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.52. 27,181,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,498,963. The stock has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.