Swift Run Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,866 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,878,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,908,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.79. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $387.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

