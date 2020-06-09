Swift Run Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,740 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for approximately 6.3% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

In other news, CFO Sean Douglas bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. 1,760,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

