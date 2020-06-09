Swift Run Capital Management LLC Sells 9,054 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Swift Run Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes accounts for 1.5% of Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Swift Run Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 28.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 840,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 185,932 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,027.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Greg Fitchitt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,267.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $102,600,563.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE HHC traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.43. 803,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,131. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.35. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post -6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

