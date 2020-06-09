Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of SNDX traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,579. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.85. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 4,013.65%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

