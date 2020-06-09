Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,496. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 47.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,321,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

