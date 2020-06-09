Synthetix Network Token Market Capitalization Reaches $170.36 Million (SNX)

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Synthetix Network Token has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Synthetix Network Token has a total market cap of $170.36 million and $1.41 million worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix Network Token token can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00009386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liquid, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.01961713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00177936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118835 BTC.

About Synthetix Network Token

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 188,034,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,807,162 tokens. Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . Synthetix Network Token’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for Synthetix Network Token is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io

Synthetix Network Token Token Trading

Synthetix Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, Kucoin, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

