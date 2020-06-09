Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Trading Up 6.2%

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.54, approximately 232,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 297,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $401.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.15% and a negative net margin of 1,950.42%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $55,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $209,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 340,889 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,974,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after purchasing an additional 340,889 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 185,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

