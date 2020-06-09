SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $67.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SYSCO by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,755,000 after buying an additional 7,816,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $404,942,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,106,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in SYSCO by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.11. 6,436,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,493. SYSCO has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.