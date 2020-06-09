Tairen Capital Ltd Invests $54.98 Million in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,357,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,976,000. JD.Com accounts for approximately 6.0% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of JD.Com as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in JD.Com by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $59.17. 11,608,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,969,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.