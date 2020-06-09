Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Price Down 8%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.94, 3,826,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,127,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. TheStreet cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $908.53 million, a P/E ratio of -323.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.