TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NYSE:TCF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.02. 929,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 162,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 564,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,500 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

