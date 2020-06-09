TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,211,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 561,262 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 2.3% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 1.28% of TE Connectivity worth $265,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $108,417,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,394,000 after buying an additional 884,824 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 83.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after buying an additional 866,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Oppenheimer began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,861. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.29.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

