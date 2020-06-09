TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 125.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TELA Bio in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TELA Bio Company Profile
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.
