Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.51. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $2.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $10.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $12.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $14.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

In other news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,493 shares of company stock valued at $480,201. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.18. The company had a trading volume of 245,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,865. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $398.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.55. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

