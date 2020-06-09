Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Telephone & Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

TDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 182,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone & Data Systems stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 749,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. Telephone & Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

