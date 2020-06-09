Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.04 Million

Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will post $6.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the highest is $8.80 million. Tellurian reported sales of $5.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $68.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.90 million to $130.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $178.49 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $248.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. The company had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million.

Several research firms recently commented on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 33,540,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.88. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 80,936 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 37,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

