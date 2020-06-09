TenX One Day Volume Reaches $2.84 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One TenX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. TenX has a market cap of $7.19 million and $2.84 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $692.55 or 0.07078210 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010205 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX (PAY) is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,747,758 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

