Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $21.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ternium from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Ternium from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.02. 440,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ternium has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $24.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.45). Ternium had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Ternium by 577.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.