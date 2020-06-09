Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.05-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3-2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood cut Tetra Tech from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 256,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,942. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

