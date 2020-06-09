Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.81 and last traded at $56.97, approximately 1,468,554 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,598,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.79.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $39,224,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,162,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,501,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $24,644,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 253.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 762,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,475,000 after buying an additional 546,386 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

