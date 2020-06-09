TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TFI International from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on TFI International from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

TFII stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.86. 92,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.83. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $924.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

