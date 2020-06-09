The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -499.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Capital World Investors bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $113,980,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 709.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 806,772 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 782,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 494.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 775,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 681,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

