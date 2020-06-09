THETA (THETA) One Day Volume Tops $18.28 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. THETA has a total market cap of $221.42 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THETA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Binance, Bithumb and WazirX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $692.55 or 0.07078210 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030603 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, Binance, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Gate.io, Hotbit, Coinbit, IDEX, WazirX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

