Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($9.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05).

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ TNXP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.73. 16,704,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,721,600. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

