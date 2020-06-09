Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

Wolfe Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.62.

TD stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.41. 4,769,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

