Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.94. Town Sports International shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 999,300 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.26.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Town Sports International stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 127.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Town Sports International worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

