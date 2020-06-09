TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Stock Price Down 11.3%

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)’s stock price fell 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51, 1,770,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,549,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several research firms have commented on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

The company has a current ratio of 225.54, a quick ratio of 225.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $738.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.09%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,032.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $516,325. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 6,621,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,352,000 after acquiring an additional 116,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after buying an additional 112,128 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,052,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 388,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

