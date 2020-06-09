Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPCO. Huber Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from an overweight rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tribune Publishing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tribune Publishing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TPCO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.81. 167,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Tribune Publishing has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPCO. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tribune Publishing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

