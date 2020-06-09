Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.56, but opened at $1.63. Trinity Biotech shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 1,668,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 34.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 6.48% of Trinity Biotech worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

