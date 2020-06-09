Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor continues to benefit from strong performance of its Experiences & Dining segment. Its focus on new initiatives remains a positive. Further, the company’s expanding footprint in the international restaurant reservation space and improved cost-control methods are tailwinds. However, TripAdvisor is suffering from sluggishness in the Hotels, Media & Platform segment. We note that this particular segment accounts for the majority of its total revenues. However, ongoing challenges faced by the segment remains a concern. Weakness in TripAdvisor’s Other segment is also a concern. Furthermore, mounting marketing expenses are a risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRIP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.04.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.86. 3,194,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.28. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 121.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 674.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

