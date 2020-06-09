Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tristate Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Tristate Capital posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tristate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tristate Capital.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

TSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, Director James J. Dolan acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $407,815. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 629.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 68,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. 155,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

